I’ve Stolen 6 Cars Before Arrest –Suspect

Share

A suspected car thief, Rotimi Akinsanoye, has told men of the Ondo State Police Command that he has stolen six cars before the long arms of the law caught up with him and members of his gang.

Akinsanoye and two of his gang members, namely Temidayo Folajimi and Waheed Adekanmbi, were arrested for car theft, selling, and buying of stolen vehicles by the state police command.

Akinsanoye, 38, who blamed frustration in the Nigeria polity for his resorting to crime, said he could use any available key to kickstart any car that he wanted to steal. He said he had stolen six cars, butchered five before his arrest.

Parading the three-man gang yesterday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilfred Afolabi, explained that Akinsanoye usually picked vehicles from where they are parked outside owner’spremises or on the road.

Afolabi said after stealing the vehicles with his master keys, Akinsanoye would then deliver them to Folajimi, who usually sell them out to auto part sellers in Owode Onirin.

It was Adekanmbi, who would cut them into different parts and sell them off to unsuspecting customers.

The police boss said the suspects confessed to removing two Toyota Camrys, popularly known as Tiny Light, one Honda CRV car, two Toyota Corollas 2003 and 2005 models and two Toyota Corollas from where they were parked.

He, however, said two of the vehicles had been recovered while five others had been butchered and disposed of as spare parts by Adekanmbi in Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us: