Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, has spoken about her past experiences with toxic relationships, saying she once spent heavily to support men who later hurt her.

Speaking in a recent interview on Toke Moment Podcast, anchored by Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa, Aisien admitted to giving money to multiple guys she dated in the past.

She described a specific instance in which she offered a man money to help his business, only to find out later that the money had been used to pay for the flight of another woman to Dubai.

She said, “I used to give men money. They will say their business is bad. I will give them a couple of million. Now I am just like…..You know, you are dating for marriage, and you don’t want the guy to not do well and if he is trying to invest in something that is not growing…you know how they always say there are ups and downs for guys.

“So if you help the guy in the beginning, then later, when the guy is up, he will also help you. How he treats you is dependent on how you treat him.”

“There was this guy I gave money and then I remember all of a sudden his phone wasn’t going through. I was trying to reach him.

“He then explained to me his phone wasn’t working…blah..blah…blahh…and then I found out he had flown a popular girl business class to Dubai or South Africa at the time.