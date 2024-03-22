I’ve Set An Example For More Women – BBNaija Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, said that she inspired other women to become hype women, and paved the way for them. Speaking on the recent episode of her ‘Spill With Phyna’ podcast, she said she was a pioneer in the profession.

The reality star noted that after her success in the field, she noticed a surge in the number of hype women in Abuja where she used to live.

“Before I went to BBN, I was a hype woman, I still am. I used to be in Abuja and I was the only hype girl in Abuja there, and I was getting known. I was going to clubs and they were already starting to know me.

When I went into the show and came out, I started seeing plenty of hype girls. Before we used to be few. Whether they like it or not, I paved the way for them because it was at that point they realised a hype person can go big,” Phyna said. The Season 7 winner added that when she visited Ghana, she also met hype women who called her their inspiration.

“Even when I went to Ghana, a lot of girls came to me saying they were hype girls. About four girls came to me saying, ‘My name is Hype Queen this or that’, and I was like ‘Wow! That’s good.’ And a l o t of them followed me on Instagram. I see girls every day on my Instagram,” she said.

“Tomorr o w now, s o m e b o dy would say ‘No one paved the way for me.’. No, you saw someone do it first and you wanted to do it. For me, I saw someone do it first and I saw her and was like wow. She paved the way for me so I paved the way for others. When I see people say ‘Nobody paved the way for me.’ I feel like someone actually did even if it wasn’t direct, but somebody motivated you,” she added.