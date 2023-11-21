I’ve Saved N110bn As FCT Minister – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said he has saved N110 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) since he assumed office.

The FCT Minister who made this know while holding a meeting with estate developers in Abuja expressed his displeasure over the rate at which fake Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) is being given through the land process.

According to him, the bad eggs in the administration also said to get a C of O, N5 million would be paid.

Speaking further, Wike disclosed he would be seeking the permission of President Bola Tinubu to add a National Identification Number (NIN) to any C of O that would be given by his administration.