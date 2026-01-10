Popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has confirmed that he has recovered the engagement ring he gave to his former girlfriend, Jarvis, weeks after their turbulent breakup.

The content creator shared the update during a recent livestream with his followers, where he appeared visibly relieved as he displayed the ring on camera.

Speaking candidly, Peller reflected on the emotional weight and financial commitment attached to the piece of jewelry, which he said symbolised his intentions at the time of the proposal.

According to him, the ring was returned to him after the end of the relationship, bringing closure to a chapter that played out heavily in the public eye.

He explained that the ring remains safely kept, adding that he has no immediate plans for it.

Peller also disclosed the cost of the ring, stating that he spent about $4,000 on it despite not being financially comfortable at the time.

He noted that the purchase was made out of love and commitment, describing it as a significant sacrifice.

The breakup between Peller and Jarvis had sparked intense reactions across social media, with fans closely following developments.

The return of the engagement ring now appears to mark a final step in moving on from the highly publicised relationship.