I’ve redefined constituency representation –Ekwunife

How would you tell the story of your four years at the Red Chamber?

Firstly, I thank God almighty for the grace and privilege to serve the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District. It is indeed an honour to have held the position I occupy today in trust for mil- lions of Ndi Anambra. In 2019, when I sought to represent the district, after we had painfully lost the mandate they gave me in 2015 through an unfavourable court judgement, I stated that Anambra Central deserves a senator, who will in addition to being a strong voice in the Senate, affect lives beyond his or her immediate family. For me, it was not about occupying office and bearing the title of ‘Distinguished Senator,’ it was about service to the people. Today, I look back at events with a sense of fulfilment that I have, in spite of the challenges of the time, strived and succeeded in impacting on the lives of my people. I could not have been a senator without the support of members of my district and we could not have achieved what we achieved with- out their prayers and encouragement. The primary responsibility of a legislator is to make laws for peace, order, and good governance.

To this end, I showed strong commitment towards establishing a new order in the business of law-making. With several critical bills and crucial motions, I can proudly say that I and my team redefined constituency representation. I was able to sponsor 30 bills and 18 motions. Notable amongst the bills include; the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2019, Local Government Autonomy Bill 2020, Public Procurement Amendment Bill 2019, Federal College of Automobile Engineering Obosi Establishment Bill 2020, Federal College of Commerce and Technical Skills Abagana Establishment Bill 2020, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (Amendment Act) 2020, Federal University of Science, Technology and Innovation, Agulu Establishment Bill 2021 and Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2020. Others are Bill For an Act to make for Made-In-Nigeria Goods to have the right of first choice in all government procurement and supplies and for other related matters, Bill for an Act to Establish the National School Feeding Authority (NASFA), Bill for an Act to Amend the Provisions of the Army Colour (Prohibition of Use) Act, Bill for an Act for the Establishment of the National Innovation Agency and Federal Medical Centre Umuawulu Establishment Bill 2022 to be sited in Nkpor, amongst others. It may also interest you to know that I was rated number three in terms of sponsor- ship of bills amongst the 109 senators in the National Assembly.

To what extent did those bills impact of the people of your senatorial district?

Some of the impactful motions I moved on the floor of the Senate include, motion of urgent national im- portance to address the devastating storm in Obosi, Nkpor and Oraukwu communities of Anambra State; motion on the fire disasters that occurred in Amawbia, Akwukwu, Ogidi building Materials market, Mo- tor Spare Parts Market Nkpor and Loretto Special Science School Adazi- Nnukwu, Kano Street Main Market, plete the abandoned Greater Awka Water Scheme and motion on the need to immortalize the late Igwe Alex Nwokedi of Achalla. Others are motion on the gruesome murder of Dr, Akuny- ili, Dora Akunyili husband; non-capture of academic and non-academic staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka recruited since 2020 on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System; urgent need to address the delayed issuance and renewal of Nigerian International Passport by the Nigerian Immigration Services nationwide and motion on the very urgent need to undertake emergency maintenance repairs of federal high- ways in various parts of the country, among others. Also, in line with my promise to be a strong voice for not just the people of Anambra Central but the people of South-East, on October 9, 2019, I rose on the floor of the Senate to decry the non-inclusion of South-East on the Board of the Nigerian Communications Com- mission (NCC). This prompted the Federal Government to appoint one of our sons as a non-executive commissioner representing the South-East on the board of the commission. Furthermore, in our quest to eradicate mass illiteracy in the zone, we re-constructed and reno- vated 33 blocks of classrooms and awarded scholarships to pupils and students at both primary and secondary school levels. More so, my bill for the establishment of Technology and In- novation to be sited in Agulu has passed second reading. We be- lieve that when actual- ized, the institution will provide more than 3,000 direct and about 8,000 indirect employments for constituents.

Lawmakers do not embark on road construction, but in the last Senate, we saw members of the National Assembly going into road construction?

Like I said earlier, it is not only about law- making, but we also attract projects to our constituencies and senatorial districts. Road infrastructure is a very important de- velopmental asset and its economic and social benefits are enormous. To improve the state of infrastructure in the zone, we embarked on road construction projects in over 33 com- munities in the Senatorial District. In 2022, due to my unprecedented efforts in road construction, I re- ceived a gift of PDP expression of interest and nomination forms from a UK based Nibo indigene, Dr. Somtochukwu Nnabuife, who I never knew or met. Dr Nnabuife, during my phone conversation with him stated that he was impressed by my inter- vention on St. Theresa’s Catholic Church road, Nibo and this moved him to save me the cost of purchas- ing the nomination forms for my re-election. Even though, we did not succeed with our re-election bid, I appreciate Dr. Nnabuife and many others who acknowledged our delivery in the last four years. Beyond the road projects, we concluded a phase of ‘Operation Light Up’ Anambra Central with 18 communities as beneficiaries. The second phase saw 44 communities benefit from the project. The solar- powered street lights were installed in market squares, village squares, community roads, churches and residence of some community leaders, including traditional rul- ers and presidents general of town unions. Also, in the area of housing, we completed and handed over 14 units of three-bedroom bungalows and one unit of eight-bedroom bungalows to beneficiaries in different communities. One of my major landmark achievements is the at- traction and construction of the zonal office of agencies of the Federal Government to Anambra State.

We constructed Solar and High Energy Cosmic Ray Laboratory and Technology Skill Acquisition Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, a massive project that will serve not just Anambra State but the entire South- East. We constructed the SHEDA Sci- ence and Technology South East Zonal office, which has started operations in Awka, with the main office under con- struction at Nri. There is also ongoing construction of Bio-Resource Development Center Aba- gana, a huge research and development subsidiary of the National Biotechnol- ogy Development Agency (NABDA). These establishments will provide job opportunities for our teeming youths and offer different skills to thousands of artisans and youths across the South- East. And in line with the global partner- ship in actualising one of the Sustain- able Development Goals – clean water and sanitation – we facilitated over 16 solar-powered boreholes with over- head tanks in different communities of Adazi-ani, Aguluzigbo, Nri, Amansea, Awba-Ofemili, Awka, Nibo, Okponu, Isiagu, Ukwulu, Eziowelle, Uke, Oba, Ojoto, Enugwu-ukwu, Umunnchi and Nawfia. We are also aware that investments in human capital development remain the key to economic growth and produc- tivity. In 2021, we trained 623 women on leadership and entrepreneurship and organised vocational training for 320 youths and women in the seven local government areas of the senatorial dis- trict. We equally trained 600 youths and women on skill development and capac- ity building on modern confectionaries and held a symposium on community security/policing for presidents general, past presidents general and traditional rulers of communities in Anambra Central. What about employment opportunities for the people of your senatorial district? In the area of employment, cumulatively, we have facilitated employment for over 671 constituents in different federal government agencies.

This is part of our effort to ensure that qualified constituents get the opportunity to fill in available vacancies in the federal civil service. I also secured political ap- pointments for some of my constitu- ents. In 2021, we facilitated the Federal Government Special Works Programme for 774,000 jobs. Over 1,000 beneficiaries were selected from across the seven LGAs in Anambra Central and they received a credit of N20,000 monthly stipend for three months. Participants were engaged in community develop- ment services. With all these achievements what we t wrong at the last election? It is sad to note that the last election was characterised by a high level of blackmail and slander, carefully target- ed at my person by forces in the opposi- tion, who were obviously intimidated by the massive goodwill I enjoyed from the people. Meetings were held and plans were hatched to constantly pitch me against, Mr. Peter Obi. My statements at every occasion were consistently misrepresented. Worthy of note was my statement in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state during the Presidential campaign flag-off of my party, where I factually stated that Nigeria does not need a kindergarten president while ex- pressing support for the candidate of my party.

Of all the about 18 presidential candidates, the opposition mischievously directed my statement to Obi in a wicked bid to further strengthen their campaign of calumny against me. The blackmailers did not stop at this. My official letter head was forged and circulated on social media with state- ments that never emanated from me. Press releases that did not emanate from my media office were widely circulated. On election day, bulk SMS messages sponsored by the opposition were sent to constituents, attributing statements I never made to me. The opposition believed that their blackmail would help them gain sym- pathy and votes from unsuspecting constituents who were clearly unaware of their machinations. I am however unshaken by how things panned out. No level of blackmail and slander can erase my achievement and records of representation in the last four years! Recently President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on fuel, an action that has triggered mixed reactions. What is your take on that? First, all the presidential candidates in the just concluded 2023 general election were in support of President Tinubu’s starting point agenda, which is the removal of fuel subsidy. But Mr. Presi- dent must look into the minimum wage. The minimum wage must be increased. It must be enhanced as a matter of ur- gency to enable civil and public servants to meet up with the challenges the sub- sidy saga will throw up in the country. And I hope that the government will use the money they are going to save from the removal of the fuel subsidy to provide the basic amenities like; good road network, mechanised farming, se- curity, education, quality healthcare ser- vices and also for the establishment of macro-finance bank for Small Medium Enterprises (SME) across the six geo- political zones of Nigeria. So, I support President Tinubu on the removal of the fuel subsidy.