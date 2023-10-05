I’ve Red-Flagged Kess Name At USA Embassy, EFCC – Angel

Angel, the wife of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Kess, has taken to her social media page to reveal that she has red-flagged the name of her husband at the USA embassy.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that Kess’s wife accused her husband of cheating on her with his BBNaija colleague, Christy O as she released some screenshots as evidence to back up her accusations.

But in a recent update, Angel said she has red-flagged Kess under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for scamming her and has also allegedly accused Kess of marrying her to get legal documents for his stay in the USA.

Excluding her previous allegations, the angry wife noted that she had also signed documents at the USA embassy red-flagging him for marrying her because of her money, visa, and financial support.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Angel recounts how she supported Kess financially and also supported his family.

She also disclosed how she sponsored the education of Kess’ sister.

Watch the video below: