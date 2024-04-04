I’ve Received My BBNaija Prize Money – Ilebaye

Amid the call on the organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show over unpaid prize money, the winner of the All-Stars season 8, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed she received her prize money immediately after the show.

Ilebaye’s comment is in reaction to BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna who took to her social media page to drag the reality show for failing to pay her prize money, claiming that she has not yet received the N100 million she won from the show in 2022.

New Telegraph recalls that Ilebaye was given N120 million after she won the All-Star edition of the reality show in October last year.

However, in a recent Instagram live session with fans, she confirmed that she had received the prize money.

Ilebaye said, “I have received my (BBNaija prize) money. I haven’t even touched a tiny part of it.

“My money hasn’t finished. I haven’t touched my prize money. And this is a fact.”