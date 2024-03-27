I’ve reached the point where I no longer have regrets –Shoneyin

In a grand celebration that brought together the literary community, family, and friends, acclaimed author and Poet, Lola Shoneyin marked her 50th birthday in her hometown, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state. The event, held against the backdrop of her numerous literary achievements, showcased not only her literary prowess but also the impact she has made as a publisher in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Renowned for her classic volumes of poetry and best-selling novel ‘The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives,’ Lola Shoneyin took a moment to reflect on her journey. When asked what she would have done differently if given another chance, she expressed a profound sense of contentment: “For some of my life, I actually had regrets, but I’ve had so much growth in the last 10 years that I’ve reached the point where I no longer have regrets.”

The celebration drew a diverse crowd, including members of the writers’ community and Lola Shoneyin’s university teachers, who fondly shared anecdotes from her academic days.Dr Ruben Abati, a former lecturer, reminisced about her free-spirited character and academic excellence, noting how she consistently excelled despite her “rascally” reputation.

“I will reveal some secrets: I called her Alexi, she was a very rascally student, I started teaching at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, it was known as Ogun state University then. And this student, she was particularly rascally. You cant help but notice her, she will come to the campus with mini-skirts and bum shorts and she was all over the place.

“When it came to exam period I will mark. And then as a lecturer you are not supposed to know the identity of your students. So you mark with the matric number. In my case, after marking I would check and see the students that did well. and i would check who the student was and I would see Alexandra Titilola Shoneyin, I would wonder how can this girl score high marks consistently? And she has proven it today. So I think she would be lesson and an example for all the young people who are here today. You can do well, if you put your mind to it,” he recounts.

The English department students of OOU performed recitations of some Shoneyin’s poems in her honour, accompanied by special renditions from some of her artist colleagues.

The event featured testimonials from various figures, including Prof Niyi Osundare, a distinguished poet and academic. Osundare commended Shoneyin for her significant contributions to the literary world, emphasizing the importance of celebrating individuals like her.

“No one would doubt that Lola Shoneyin is 50 years old, we have the families to attest to it. However, Lola Shoneyin is much older in terms of her contribution to this country. It is not enough to celebrate good people It is also important to take note of the things we celebrate them for. It is not enough to praise Lola, it is also important to borrow a leaf from some of her courage, some of her vision, some of her stubborn mischievousness, and some of her resilience,” He said.

The celebration started in a big parlor with a taste of local delicacies and palm wine mixtures, setting a celebratory mood. A highlight was the display of Eyo masquerades, an homage to Shoneyin’s appreciation for art, culture, and tradition. The celebration culminated in a larger arena, where the celebrant, adorned in a beautiful gown, danced into the hall with her family members.

riends, colleagues, and family took turns giving heartfelt testimonials, describing Shoneyin as a mother, goal-getter, force, and highflyer. Dr Olaokun Shoyinka, her husband and son of Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, expressed his astonishment, stating, “I never knew I was married to a genius all these years.”