‘I’ve Only Killed 2 Ladies for Money Ritual Since I Started My Herbalist Work’

…Wrist, Skull, Breasts, Vagina Are All I Need in a Woman

Murder

A50-year-old herbalist, Oluwo Samuel Monday, has told the police how he has killed two ladies, including the one for which he was arrested and used them for money ritual purposes. Monday, who was arrested recently by the Ogun State Police Command for killing a lady, one Adijat Sulaimon, with the support of three other men, including a pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Pastor Oluwalolese Abidemi Moses and Jamiu Yusuf, after which the lady’s body was dismembered for ritual purposes. Also arrested for the crime by the police are Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria who are both from Uromi in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, but came to perform money ritual with Monday.

Genesis

Explaining the circumstances of his involvement to journalists while he was being paraded by the Police, Monday said, “After Alioneitouria and Agbai came to me that they wanted to do money ritual and after agreeing on price, because I knew what to use to make it potent, which was why I approached Pastor Oluwalolese for a lady that can be used for the ritual, he promised to get it for me, but said it will cost me alot of money and we promised to meet again.” He said it was the pastor who later introduced him to another herbalist, Mr. Moses and “I paid them six hundred thousand naira that he requested.” It was after the lady had been killed that Mr. Monday was contacted to come and take the body parts that he requested.

“After killing the lady, I went to get what I wanted in her, which includes; breasts, skull, her two wrists and her virginal, those are the parts I wanted. I only paid for a whole human being, what they used the other body parts for I don’t care. “The part I collected would be burnt to ashes with other ingredients and it would be mixed with a black soap and the person will used it for 21 days, before such a person would start seeing money in different ways. “Since I started doing herbalist work and money ritual for my customers, I have only used two ladies, I don’t know Moses before now, it was through the pastor that I got to know him.

Immediately, the parts I requested was handed over to me, my apprentice and I started the burning at my office. It was when Pastor and Moses were arrested that they brought Policemen to my office where I was also arrested alongside my apprentice. “Whenever I am burning human parts, there is charm I usually use so that I will not have sympathy for the person, because it is not easy to kill and use human being for ritual. The spirit of such a person will not allow you rest, which was why we always appease the person after killing such a person to allow us rest. God should forgive me of my sins and atrocities that I have committed.

I won’t be happy if my daughter, wife or mother is used for ritual purposes as well,” he said. Monday added that his apprentice is innocent of the crime, adding that he doesn’t know anything about the human parts, “he only takes instructions from me on whatever I ask him to do, police should please release him.”

CP reacts

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Po- lice, Ogun State Command, CP Abiodun Alamutu, described them as a gang of hardened criminals who are not only involved in ritual killings but also deal in large sale of human parts. He said the suspects were arrested following a missing person’s report of the victim lodged at Onipanu Divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Atan-Ota on January 9. The deceased was invited on a date by one Pastor Oluwalolese and since then she had not been seen, despite frantic efforts to locate her whereabouts, while her mobile phone had been switched off. The police boss revealed that consequently, a tactical team of the police, specifically the Anti -Kidnapping Unit of the Command was drafted to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance.

The team was said to have embarked on a technical based investigation, which led to the arrest of the seven suspects who participated actively in the abduction and eventual murder of the missing Adijat Sulaimon. He said: “Investigation later revealed that on 19th November, 2023, one Sheriff Agbai, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria contacted Monday a.k.a Oluwo Mandela to perform money ritual for them which is known as ‘Oshole’ that can produce Two Hundred Million naira within seven days.

“Monday promised to do it for them and charged the duo of Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria, the sum of Eight Hundred thousand naira and they both agreed to prepare the materials for the money ritual. “Monday in furtherance of his criminal intention later contacted one Oluwalolese, a pastor of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, who was not new in the trade of human parts, to source for a lady between the age of 18 to 20 in order to deliver her mutilated body parts, specifically the head, two breast, virginal and her two wrists that will be used for money ritual.

“Oluwalolese, who is an acclaimed Prophet of a white garment church located in Ibadan, Oyo State, contacted another colleague of his, one Prophet Jamiu Yusuf a.k.a Eri Mose in Lagos State, who is notorious in the supply of human parts for ritual purposes. “Prophet Jamiu Yusuf further contacted one Abidemi a.k.a. Asela, who is an herbalist at Atan Ota, Ogun State. Abidemi then requested for the sum of Six Hundred thousand naira to get a lady that can be used for the money ritual.

“Monday negotiated for the sum of three hundred thousand naira for the human body parts with Abidemi, an herbalist and he serves as an apprentice to one Azeez, now at large, to harvest human parts for sale, a business he has enjoyed the proceeds for the past three years. “Hence, on January 9, 2024, Azeez invited one Adijat Sulaimon on a date to Sun- shine Hotel, Atan Ota, and she was later taken to Abidemi’s shrine at Igbo Olomi area of Atan Ota, Ogun State. “There she was killed by Abidemi and others now at large, and her dismembered body parts were taken to Abidemi’s house at Atan Ota to meet Monday and Prophet Oluwalolese, who were waiting for the arrival of the body parts. “Monday collected the skull, two breasts, virginal and two wrists and other body parts of the deceased.

Monday pre- pared the body parts in a local pot, and lighted firewood to burn it in Abidemi’s house till the next day. “Prophet Oluwalolese joined Monday to kill the ram that was used to appease the spirit of the deceased during the process of performing money ritual. Oluwalolese and Prophet Jamiu Yusuf were also given some body parts of the deceased. “On January 10, 2024, Sheriff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria collected the money ritual from Monday Samuel and travelled back to their location in Edo State.”

How trouble started

“Trouble was said to have started when Alioneitouri used the money ritual element as directed by Monday and they both complained bitterly that the money ritual failed to yield the expected sum of Two hundred million (N200,000,000, in seven days, despite having used if for three weeks. “A search was conducted in the shrine of Abidemi on 3rd February, 2024, and 10 female handbags, two 25 litre gallons containing human parts, one axe, and two cement sacks containing human bones were recovered from his shrine at Igbo Olomi, Atan Ota. “The relative of the deceased later came to the police station and identified one of the 10 bags that were recovered as the hand bag of their daughter, Adijat.”