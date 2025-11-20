I Have Nothing But Love For Him- Ruger Debunks Rift With Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, known professionally as Ruger, has debunked rumours suggesting he is at odds with David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Dismissing the purported reports, the singer insisted that he holds nothing but admiration and respect for the award-winning singer.

Speculation about tension between the two artists intensified after some of Davido’s supporters accused Ruger of aligning himself with Wizkid in the long-running rivalry between the two Afrobeats giants.

New Telegraph reports that Ruger’s clarification came after one fan urged him to apologise publicly to Davido if he wanted his new song to top the charts.

Reacting to the claims in a series of posts on social media, Ruger dismissed the idea that he needed to tender any apology, questioning where the narrative originated.

He asked why fans were pushing a conflict that neither he nor Davido had ever acknowledged. “Did Davido tell you I did anything to him?” the singer wrote, challenging the assumptions circulating online.

Ruger further stressed that he has a genuine appreciation for Davido, adding that he believes the feeling is mutual. He pointed out that members of Davido’s camp still promote his work, which he sees as evidence that there is no bad blood between them.

“I love Davido and I know he loves me too,” Ruger wrote. “People on his team still repost my stuff. I won’t accept any narrative that he doesn’t rock with me unless he says it publicly or directly. Until then, I’m not buying the agenda.”

He added jokingly that if Davido ever did claim otherwise, the shock would be overwhelming: “If he talks am, everywhere go first blur.”

Ruger’s remarks highlight the growing trend of fan-driven conflicts in the Afrobeats community, where supporters of major artistes often stoke rivalries that musicians themselves do not endorse. By publicly clarifying his stance, Ruger joins a number of younger artists urging fans to stop fuelling unnecessary feuds within the industry.