I’ve not written off NPFL players –Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has cleared the air on the invitation of players to the national team, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The Portuguese gaffer stated clearly that he had not closed the door on the players plying their trade in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). Only Olorunleke Ojo of Enyimba International made the team to the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

“I have not said that no player in the local league can play for the Super Eagles, but I need to see if you have the qualities and capacities to play. “Ojo is in the team, but if I see other players with quality, I will invite them. We coaches are not stupid,” he said.