I’ve Not Defected To ADC – Oyo PDP Chief

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State Adegboyega Adegoke, yesterday dismissed rumours that he had defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement, he dismissed the rumours as “false, unfounded and a de- liberate attempt to mislead the public”. The Aare Egbe Omo Ba- logun of Ibadanland said: “I remain a proud and com- mitted member of the PDP and a loyal supporter of the visionary leadership of Gov- ernor Seyi Makinde.

“The PDP is my political home, and my political journey has always been defined by loyalty, stability, and service to the people, not political opportunism or selfish ambition. “From grassroots mobilisation to strategic engagements at the state level, I have worked tirelessly within PDP to contribute to the growth and development of Oyo State.

“My aspiration to succeed Governor Makinde in 2027 is not to disrupt but to continue and consolidate the transformational agenda that is already changing lives across our dear state. “I have never sought refuge in ADC or any hastily assembled coalition built on ego and personal interest. “My political philosophy rejects distractions. I believe in stability, continuity, and collective progress, values that can only be sustained within the PDP family.”