I’ve No Regrets Leaving Tech World For Bakery – Olivia Ogwuegbu

The tech world remains one of the most lucrative businesses across the world at the moment with several Nigerians trying their best to align with the latest trends.

However, for Olivia Ogwuegbu, she has never regretted leaving it for her current business – confectionery where she specialises in all kinds of cakes, pastries, finger foods and decorations. According to her, she has been in the confectionery business since when she was in the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, where she studied Computer Science.

Journey into Baking

Her journey into baking started at home but became a business for her when she lost her father with her mother struggling to cater for them, especially sending them to school. “Naturally, I’m not this person that likes to sit down and just not do anything.

I like to be active,” she said. “So, while I was in school, watching my mom struggle to raise us and it touched me. I thought of how I could support her. “So, while I was in school, I was doing small, small baking and all that, just to make ends meet and stuff like that.

So, after school, I searched for a job for a while, I said, ‘okay, why don’t I get busy with this thing that I love to do?’ I love the kitchen thing. So, I had to go for a kitchen course. So after like six months to one year, I went fully into baking. And this is my ninth year in the business and so far, it’s been very good.”

Mixing Education and Business

Studying in Nigeria is always a difficult thing, especially some courses like Computer Science, not to mention combining it with another business.

Reacting to how she was able to cope running both, Ogwuegbu said because she loves what she was doing, it was not that difficult for her as she was able to manage her time to excel in both.

According to her: “For me it was something I loved to do so it wasn’t much of a stress. I wake up sometimes when I have a few orders, I wake up very early and I attend to them, bring them to school and I give it to whoever asked for it. “So, for me it was kind of fun for me because I was not seeing it as a big deal because it’s what I love to do.

And some people really encouraged me because they were like, wow; you have the energy with school and all that to combine it together.

“I am someone that likes to open my pocket and see money inside it, getting the feelings that I’m making money out of my hands. So that was my inspiration. I just kept it on. But after school, I ventured into it fully.”

Leaving Tech for Bakery

While describing her journey in the world of technology, the Port Harcourt-based baker said she had not originally set out to leave the tech world for the confectionery business, but it was borne out of necessity after she was unable to get a job after school.

“Like I said, I love baking, so after school, I was thinking of using it as just another means of generating income. “I actually ventured into the tech thing. I was at the NIIT; I did some courses with them, trying to pick up more certifications so as to work in the tech world.

But when it wasn’t coming, I dumped everything and faced my catering job squarely. “It’s only now that I’m just getting into it a little bit because of the nature of my job, I have to be online.

Most of the things are now computerised. So, I’m trying to get back my technology knowledge, just to aid my business as well. If not, I have no regrets, trust me.”

When queried if she will dump her job as a baker if an opportunity presented itself in tech, she said: “I’ll join the both. I won’t dump it because it’s what I love to do. And so far so good, I will say I am happy with what I am doing.”

Challenges and Way Out

“For the first five to six years in the business, it was amazing. It was fun because a lot of people hadn’t gotten into the trade. The business was good, was booming and all that.

“But counting down from four years to three years now, the challenges has been there. I won’t lie to you. Now you have more people in the business.

For you to stay afloat, you must be creative. Like you must know what you’re doing for you to stay afloat, because there are a lot of people that are doing the same thing that I do, both the good ones and the bad ones. “But for you to stay afloat and stay visible, you must be good at what you

Sometimes I can stay for like three months, two months, without a big cake job, but the smaller cake jobs will come

do to be able to stay afloat. So it’s challenging, I won’t lie to you. “However, I try to learn new things. I try to go for upgrade courses; I always find a better way to be at the top. If this is not working, maybe the bigger jobs are not working; I dive into the smaller ones that go faster.

“Sometimes I can stay for like three months, two months, without a big cake job, but the smaller cake jobs will come. The bread delivery, the bread orders will come. The banana bread orders for the cafes will come. So, you have to just get into the ones that are moving faster while you wait for the bigger ones to come.

Target for 2026

Baking bread for commercial value takes a lot of strength and major man power, something Ogwuegbu said is her target for the fast-approaching 2026.

Speaking further, she revealed that she already started making bread but plans to make it a big one in the New Year. “It’s something I want to go into fully from the year 2026. It’s not something that one person or two people do. You need to have strong hands, because the process is not easy.

Making it is not easy. The packaging and all that. “So it’s something that I need very big space, more hands to be able to execute the quantities that people might want to start ordering with time. So, it’s a project I want to plan for.

“For now, we just do it like when we have a few orders, mostly the banana bread; those are the ones we are doing most, that people are really ordering right now. So, we do it more frequently than the regular bread.” Will She Stop Working When Marriage Calls? “I don’t have a choice but to continue with my business.

Because even when my mom was married to my dad she was working. When she was having us, according to my dad, he at a time asked her to stop working but she declined because she needed her own money.

“I’m this person, I like to make my own money. Yes, my husband’s money or my man’s money will be there, but then let it be that I’m also doing something that I will say is my own sweat.

“Even if it’s not going to get anywhere, even if it’s not going to do so much, but let it be that this is my sweat. I get joy doing it. I will not stop working even if I’m married. I will not stop working even if I’m in a relationship. No matter how little it is coming, I have to blend the both together.”

Advice to Women

While describing the world as a women’s world, she said there is a need for women to really see themselves as who they are and not just a second option.

According to her, a hardworking woman will surely command men’s respect and they will not be treated anyhow. She added: “Trust me, the world is ours. You can make anything out of your hands if you’re willing to.

Right now, most of my schoolmates, my classmates, when they see me, they’re like, ‘Olivia, I envy you’. If I had followed your line that time, maybe right now I would have had this or that.

“I keep encouraging them that no time is late. Even if you’re 40, even if you’re 50, no time is late. What matters is your ability to do it. You’re still able, you’re still strong. Go for it. Do not stop until you get there. I don’t give up easily.

I’m a very positive person. “So I will say to every woman out there, every man out there, keep going, keep pushing. Do not stop until you’re there. Because if you’re not there, trust me, people will laugh. So keep pushing, keep going, be a go-getter, be positive. You will get there. And if you do not get there, trust me, do not stop.”