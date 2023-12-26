I’ve No Regret Triggering Conversations On Tinubu’s Presidency In 2021 – AA Zaura

Kano State flamboyant politician, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura has said that he has no regret triggering national conversation on Tinubu’s Presidency in 2021 which led to birth of renewed hope for the country.

Zaura who spoke on Tuesday explained that the 7 months old administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vindicated his position, and other like mind who threw their weight by the idea through people’s oriented programs of the administration.

The ex senatorial candidate said that “Tinubu is a compassionate being that has a flowering desire to emphacipate the downtrodden from shackles of poverty. ”

The APC stalwart disclosed that “evidence abound of how Tinubu’s trajectory in both private, and public life strived to change the narrative of a common man”, adding that there are hope, the sitting President would improve on the record.

Zaura who narrowly lost Kano central senatorial seat in 2023 General elections said “from what we’ve seen so far , I have no doubt that at the back of my mind that Mr. President is set to change the narrative in tandem with the dream of his renewed hope for Nigeria”

“From day one, Tinubu hit the ground running to ensure that he justified the mandate thrust on him by million of Nigerians electorate, and so far we have every cause to celebrate the new Sheriff in town”, AA Zaura stressed.

He called on Nigerians to remain patient in the face of teething challenges confronting the new administration as he appealed for prayers to surmount the obstacles.

The ruling party stalwarts expressed confidence that “Nigeria would be better under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with your support, and prayers.”

Zaura assured that “Tinubu will not let you down, he is mindful of Nigerians expectation to lead the African giant out of the wood, and as a patriot he has offer to identify with you now and forever. “