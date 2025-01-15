I’ve No Regret, Gospel Singer Who Killed Girlfriend Breaks Silence

Share

Timileyin Ajayi, a 32-year-old gospel singer accused of brutally killing and dismembering 24-year-old corps member, Salome Adaidu, has shocked many after revealing he has no regrets for his actions.

Ajayi made this remark during an exclusive interview after being arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday, January 14.

New Telegraph reports that the horrific crime unfolded on Sunday, January 12, at Ajayi’s residence in New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Police apprehended him while he was attempting to dispose of the victim’s severed head, with her dismembered body packed into six polythene bags.

He said, “I killed her because we don’t have each other all the time. It’s not something I planned. It happened on that day.

“Not that I had the plan in mind, but she was cheating. I don’t have any regrets because life is reciprocal.”

Ajayi claimed his actions were driven by jealousy after finding messages on Adaidu’s phone that suggested she was seeing other men.

He further stated, “You have to understand what that person is going through so you can put yourself in their position. That is why I don’t have regrets.”

Adaidu’s family, however, expressed shock and called for justice.

Her elder sister, Esther Adaidu, denied any knowledge of Ajayi, saying, “We don’t know him. We only found out he murdered and dismembered our sister. We demand justice.”

Her uncle, Samson Adaji Adaidu, recounted the gruesome details of the crime.

“He butchered her into over 50 pieces like he was preparing the body for consumption. We demand that justice be served.”

Police Public Relations Officer SP Ramhan Nansel assured the public that the suspect would face the full weight of the law.

“Investigation is ongoing. Once concluded, he will be charged to court for prosecution.

“Anyone with complaints against him should come forward,” Nansel stated.

While Ajayi claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader during the interview, earlier reports had described him as a gospel singer.

As the investigation progresses, the family of Salome Adaidu and the public are demanding swift and uncompromising justice for the slain corps member, whose life was tragically cut short.

