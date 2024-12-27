I’ve No Regret For Supporting Tinubu’s Presidential Bid – Wike

Share

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday said he has no regret for supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

New Telegraph recalls that the two-term former governor of Rivers State and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in 2023 appointed by President Tinubu to serve as FCT Minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Ochigba by the PDP in Ahoada East and West Local Government Areas of River State, Wike thanked President Tinubu for believing in him.

Wike said he was threatened before the presidential elections for supporting Tinubu, adding that he would do the same thing if another opportunity came.

“I have no regrets, I have no apologies.

“If the opportunity comes I will do the same thing,” he said.

