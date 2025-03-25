I’ve No Hands In Attacks On Pipeline Vandalism –Fubara

Share

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, yesterday said he had no link to any militant group attacking oil installations in Niger Delta.

President Bola Tinubu’s last week declared a state of emergency in the oil-producing state and suspended Fubara alongside Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu; and members of the House of Assembly for six month following the political crisis in the state.

Tinubu based the emergency rule on “the disturbing” violence in Rivers in the last 24 hours, including explosions and vandalisation of pipelines, linked to the political crisis.

However, in a statement Fubara said the videos in circulation linking him to some of the militant groups behind the attacks, were fake.

The statement said: “Virtually all the fake videos have been linked to alleged militant groups in the state, with the creators of such content trying very hard to connect them to Fubara’s supporters.

“Already, the communities where these incidents are alleged to have occurred have reacted, dismissing any claims of explosions on oil and gas facilities in their domains, and reassuring that all critical government assets within their areas are safe, secure and efficiently functioning.

“Fubara has no link to any militant group, does not contemplate any such association, and has no reason to encourage any criminal group or elements, anywhere in the state or Niger Delta, to undertake any action inimical to the peace of the people or safety and security of oil and gas facilities, and by extension, the economy of the country.

“The governor has repeatedly made it clear at every public event that the peace of the state is paramount to him, and that he would pay any price to secure and sustain peace in the state, as it is only in an atmosphere of peace and security that governance and development can thrive.”

The governor warned those behind the violence and economic sabotage to steer clear of the state, and avoid any attempt to use his name or capitalise on the political crisis to foment trouble.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

