I’ve No Hand In Political Misfortune Of Adamu, Al-Makura – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has debunked the media report that he has a hand in the political misfortune of the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu and predecessor, Tanko Al-Makura.

Sule made the denial while reacting to a media report in one of the national dailies ( not New Telegraph) captioned: ” How Gov Sule Plotted the Exit of Adamu, Al-makura in Nasarawa Politics” through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Comrade Peter Ahemba, at a press conference held in Lafia on Tuesday

Sule described the said publication as not only mischievous but maliscious and urged the members of the public to disregarded such publication.

According to Peter Ahemba, ordinary the governor wouldn’t have bother to respond to such michievous newspaper resport but for the respect he has for the two political leaders of the state and the he hold them in high esteem.

” Ordinarily the Governor would not have bothered responding to this mischievous publication, its potency to cause unnecessary friction between the Governor ara the two political leaders in the state, if not: addressed, has made this reaction pertinent as it will go a long way in puting the issues raised in their proper perspectives”

” To start with, it is public knowledge that Governor Abdullahi Sule, in the believe that respect and support are reciprocal, has remained consistent in his support to his predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in all his political endeavours, including the 2023 Senatorial election which he re-contested”

” Even though the election went the other way round, the Governor as a democrat had no choice than to accept the outcome of the election and good enough, Senator Al-Makura, in the same manner, demonstrated an uncommon spirit of Statesmanship by voluntarily withdrawing the matter at the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal where he had filed a petition challenging the outcome of the senatorial election which. the candidate of. the opposition Peoples Democratic Party was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, citing his desire for peace and a united Nassrawa State, among other considerations as what informed his decision to withdraw the matter”

“Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) requested all Governors of the APC control States to submit three names each, for him to consider one out of the names and nominate/appoint as Minister and Senator Al-Makura’s name featured prominently on the list submitted by Governor Sule to the President for Nassrawa State”

” It is a known fact that the appointment of Ministers is solely the prerogative of Mr. President to consider and appoint whoever he wants from each State as a member of the Federal Executive Council, and Governor Sule’s powers to determine who is appointed a Minister is limited. This is a fact everyane, including the author of the ill-intended publication should know”

On former Governor Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), whom the author of the media publication also tried fruitlessly to tell his readers where and how Governor Sule has done anything to undermine the former, it is also pertinent to state that Governor Sule has no hand in the political squabbles that led to Adamu’s resignation as National Chairman of the APC.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) said that it rather mischievous for anyone to insinuate and or accused the vovernor of been responsible for the internal disagreement among members of the National Working Committee of the party that led to the voluntary resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. saying the unfortunate development has nothing absolutely to do with the governor.

He informed that It is on record that governor, Sule was the first APC governor to openly declare support for Nasarawa State to have National Chairman of the ruling party and worked relentlessly for it’s realization.

” Again, when there were agitations in some quarters for the ousting of the National Chairman early this year, Governor Sule stood firm against the move, without minding the implication on his re-election bid. How then will the Governor turn ground to destroy the house he contributed immensely in building?” Ahemba questionioned.

” Governor Sule has continued to accord tremendous respect for the founding fathers of the State, including the duo of Senators Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu for their role towards the progress and development of the State and will not look back in this regard. He has no reason whatsoever to work against the interest of any of them as the author mischievously wants members of the public to believe”

” The good thing however, is that, members of the general public, particularly the peace-loving citizens of State are much aware of the persistent moves by conflict marchants to cause disaffection between the Governor and the two political leaders of the State. We wish to advise such individuals to have a rethink as the Governor and the two former Governors are inseparable”

” We equally urge the duo of Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, whom Governor Sule holds in high esteem to be wary of mischief makers and disregard the said publication in it’s entirety as it has no iota of truth. It is baseless, unfounded and failed attempt by enemies of the State, cause unnecessary acrimony between them and the Governor”