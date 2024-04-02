I’ve No Doubt Liam Is My Grandson, Mohbad’s Father Opens Up

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has once again spoken about the paternity of his grandson Liam Aloba.

According to Mr Aloba, he’s insisting that his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi conduct a DNA test on Mohbad’s son because of Nigerians.

Speaking in an audio message making rounds on the internet, Mr Aloba stated that he does not doubt that Liam is his grandson.

Mohbad’s father maintained that it was important for Wunmi to do the DNA test to satisfy the curiosity of concerned Nigerians.

He said, “I know Liam is my grandson, I don’t doubt it but Wunmi should do the DNA for Nigerians.”