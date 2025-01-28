I’ve No Connection With Dismissal Of 3 Police Officers –Evangelist Obi

Share

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach has expressed deep concern over a publication by Sahara Reporters, linking its Spiritual Director, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, to the recent dismissal of three police officers by the Police Service Commission.

A statement by issued Obi’s Media Adviser, Dan Aibangbe, described the publication as unfortunate, malicious, scandalous and misleading. Aibangbe said the report published in the edition of January 25th 2025 with the headline, “Police dismiss officer Peter Ejike over Fraud involving Zion Ministry’s Ebuka Obi in Blogger Ijele Speaks case” is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public and a smear campaign against the revered and non-controversial person of Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

The statement noted that the reasons for the officers’ earlier suspension and subsequent dismissal had earlier been explained by the Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, which include gross misconducts such as illegal duty and stealing in a case involving FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited.

Aibangbe explained that one of the affected officers, Peter Ejike was only assigned by the police to investigate a case of threat to life and cyber bully brought against Ijele Speaks and argued that Sahara Reporters’’ deliberately misrepresented the facts in order to malign and tarnish the image of Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

Share

Please follow and like us: