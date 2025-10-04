I’ve Never Tried To Convert My Wife – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the importance of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, stating that “hate is not an option” for his administration and the nation at large.

The President made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a gathering of church leaders and worshippers during the funeral service of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters in Jos, Plateau State.

President Tinubu, speaking about his personal life as a demonstration of tolerance, revealed that he was born into Islam and has remained a Muslim, while his wife is a Christian pastor.

He noted that their religious differences have never caused conflict in their home.

“Hate is not an option for us. I inherited Islam from my parents and haven’t changed, but my wife is a pastor. She prays for me, and there’s no conflict. I have never tried to convince her to convert,” the President said.

Tinubu stressed that mutual respect, understanding, and love are essential values for building a united and peaceful nation.

He commended church leaders across the North for their contributions to national stability and urged Nigerians to continue to uphold religious harmony despite differences in faith.

The President’s visit to Plateau State was to pay his respects at the funeral of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe and to engage with religious leaders.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting religious freedom, promoting inclusive governance, and ensuring that no group is marginalized based on faith or ethnicity.