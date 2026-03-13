I’ve Never Sought To engage Bwala – Obi

A Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi has said he has never wanted to engage Daniel Bwala, describing his claim as baseless.

Obi, in a statement issued by his media office, said he excludes individuals like Bwala from his political activities, “and any form of transactional politics that sustain people like him in political circles.”

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) stated that he would rather allocate resources to provide desks for children in Bwala’s village than pay him to concoct falsehoods for public consumption.

According to the statement, Obi’s approach is rooted in the pursuit of good governance and the creation of a better society for all.

“He does not pay people to promote a cause; instead, he invites them to join him in believing in a shared vision,” he said in the statement issued by Ibrahim Umar, spokesperson of media office.

Obi added that his engagement focuses on persuasion and the urgent need for a collective effort to rescue the nation, and “He welcomes those who choose to join him voluntarily, driven by the same deep-seated convictions.”

He urged those involved in what he called “transactional politics,” to reconsider their actions for the sake of the society they are harming and for the future of Nigerian children, which is currently at risk.

Obi media however, called on Bwala and others like him “to count Peter Obi out of their greed, repent, and join us in the quest for a new Nigeria that is indeed possible.”