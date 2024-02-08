I’ve Never Cheated On My Partner – Shallipopi

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has claimed he has never cheated on his partner.

Shallipopi who made the disclosure in a recent podcast with British media personality, Madame Joyce said he doesn’t have a habit of dating multiple women.

Shallipopi said: “I have never been in a polygamous relationship. I stick to one woman if I am in a relationship.

“I can’t double date because you can get exposed easily. If you have a girlfriend, you love your girlfriend and you cheat, you will definitely be caught.

“I don’t cheat because I will be caught. It’s not as if I’m easily caught. You can act smart and cheat, but you know that you are lying to yourself.

“I have never cheated before. You can never catch me cheating. I have never done it.”