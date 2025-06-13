New Telegraph

I’ve Never Been On Stage Without Taking Alcohol – Victony

Nigerian singer, Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Victony, has revealed that he uses alcohol to enhance his performance.

The music star explained that he has never been on stage without taking alcohol.

In a conversation with Behind The Prestige, Victony said he plans to change that during his ongoing ‘Stubborn’ tour to give him real experience with his fans.

He said, “I’m trying to do this tour so wow. It’s a big challenge. I have never been on stage without taking alcohol. But [for this tour], I’m trying to see my fans clearly and truly connect with them. I just want to try.”

