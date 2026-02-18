I’ve My Eyes On Ogun 2027, Ex-CBN Deputy Gov, Tunde Lemo Declares

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Tunde Lemo has declared his interest in contesting the 2027 governorship election in Ogun state.

Lemo disclosed this on Wednesday while participating in the ward congresses at Ward 12, Ita-Agemo, Isale-Igbein in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The accomplished banker said his decision was driven by his commitment to fast-track grassroots development in his locality, adding that Ogun state is endowed with agricultural potential that requires the right leadership to harness for the benefit of the people and the state.

Lemo who was received by cheerful party members assured them of inclusive government and loyalty to the party.

He attributed the peaceful conduct of the ward congresses in the state to the transformative policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the ward congresses was done to further solidify the existing unity and harmony within its fold.

He lauded the developmental trajectory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in setting the state on the path of progress especially with the creation of the Agro-cargo airport which has gotten approval to commence commercial flights.

“I don’t want to canvass personal position here, but my presence here today is to underscore the fact that APC is an organic party. You can see the crowd, and we are members of one family. You have not seen anybody fighting.

“We are very strong and very vibrant, and people are happy because of the transformative agenda of President Bola Tinubu, but at the same time, we are building the base, because today we are having the ward congresses, and from there, of course, we move up to the National Congress. So I’m very, very excited that we have very loyal party members.

“I don’t want to canvass for personal position here, but you all know who I am, and you know what I’ve been trying to do.

“But by the special grace of God, it is about governance. It’s about raising the bar and ensuring the best for our people, and that’s what we’re doing, and by the special grace of God, we will get there.

“Yes, of course, I have my eyes on 2027 just like everyone else, but everything is in the hands of God.”

