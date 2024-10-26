I’ve More Money Than 90% Of People I Looked Up To – Burna Boy

Share

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has reflected on his journey to success, expressing pride in his accomplishments, and stating why he does not look down on others.

In a post on his Instagram story, Burna Boy shared a powerful message about his rise to wealth, noting that, in his youth, wealth was largely associated with politicians, oil magnates, and fraudsters.

However, he now has more money than 90% of the people he once looked up to as “moneymakers.”

Reflecting on his transformation, he, however, said he used his story to encouraged his fans, urging them not to underestimate anyone’s potential.

He wrote; “Imagine growing up and only politicians and oil men were the ones really getting REAL money followed by the G boys. Music was not even in the conversation when money was the Topic.

“Now, an ugly black musician from Port Harcourt got more money than 90% of the people he looked up to as moneymakers.

“This is why I never count any you h people out, because they could be Elon Musk 2moro typing this same message,”

