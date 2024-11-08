New Telegraph

November 8, 2024
I’ve More Hit Songs Than Burna Boy – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that he has more hit songs than his senior colleague, Burna Boy.

Portable who insisted that he wasn’t boasting stressed that he was a better hitmaker than the Grammy-award-winning star.

He made this claims in a shared video via his Instagram page on Thursday.

He said: “I have more hit songs than Burna Boy. I’m not making empty boasts. I have hit songs like ‘Tony Montana’.

“Uncle Burna, I have more hits than you.”

