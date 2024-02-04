I’ve Made up My Mind To Pursue a Career In Music – Don Sly

Sylvester Budu, also known as Don Sly, has released his debut EP titled “Ngbo ngbo”. Despite being successful as a maritime consultant and owning chains of hotels around the country, he felt unfulfilled without pursuing his main dream of becoming a performing and recording artist.

Don Sly has always had a love for music and began recording while he was a member of a musical society in Apapa during his secondary school years. He finally decided to record an EP titled “Ngbo ngbo”, which officially dropped on Saturday, January 27.

Don Sly is thrilled to pursue his career as a music artist and is currently promoting the music video for “Yawa”, directed by Jays-Jive films from his debut EP. He believes that music is ageless and is determined to pursue his passion.