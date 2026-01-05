I’ve Lost A Political Son In Sen. Akwashiki – Al-Makura

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura, has mourned the demise of the Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Senator Goldiya Akwashiki

Akwashiki, who Al-Makura said was bedridden for two years, died last week in India.

Al-Makura, Chairman of the UBEC Governing Board, was among the dignitaries who received the remains of the late Senator at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Speaking on his passing, Al-Makura said, “Today, I consider it as one of my saddest days. With the demise of distinguished Senator Goldiya Akwashiki, one can consider that loss as profound.

“A loss to the state, a loss to the senatorial constituency, a loss to Nigeria, a loss to certain categories of people that have faith in the Distinguished Senator.

“To say the loss is profound is an understatement. One cannot quantify the amount of loss we are experiencing with his demise.

“In the first instance, he had been bedridden for over two years, which did not allow him to participate in the deliberations at the Senate.

However, our consolation lies in the fact that Senator Goldiya has been a very faithful politician, a very committed partner, he has been a very loyal leader, loyal to his seniors and loyal to his followers.

“And if you look at the trajectory of Senator Goldiya’s political experience, you will find out that he has learned very, very fast and has made very impactful achievements in every platform he represented.

“In 2011, when he first cut his teeth within the political constituency, in that first attempt at the State House of Assembly, he was the Majority Leader, and by coincidence, I was the governor, and if you see the performance of Senator Goldiya then, you would think he had been in the Assembly for many, many years.

“He has helped in no small measure in ensuring the success of my administration by his contribution to the well-being of the Assembly while I was the Chief Executive of the State. That is why during my second tenure, I facilitated and ensured that Goldiya came back as a member of the State House of Assembly, not only as a Majority Leader, but as Deputy Speaker of the House.

“And he discharged his responsibility to the admiration of his supporters, of his constituency, and the government as well.

“As if that was not enough, we saw in him the capacity and competencies to even have a higher responsibility. So, as I was leaving, I supported Goldiya along with his constituency, with other people, to ensure that he clinched the ticket for the Senate.

“And as God would have it, myself and I went to the Senate, the 9th Senate in 2019.

“And if you look at the performance of Goldiya, whether in the plenary, whether in the executive session, whether in the oversight function, you cannot but say he is a worthy representative of his people.

“One thing that I hold dear to my heart is his loyalty, his commitment, his faithfulness to his leaders and his followers and to his constituency. I have lost a friend, I have lost a political son, I have lost a political friend and associate whose replacement would not be easy to find.

“I wish leaders would have committed and faithful subordinates like Goldiya. While we were in the Senate, we were all equals as senators. But if any decision was supposed to be taken, Goldiya never expressed his opinion.

He asked his presiding officers, Please ask my boss what his views are. Don’t bother to ask me. What else can we expect in terms of loyalty and commitment than what Goldiya has shown?

“Not only that, if you look at his constituency projects, there is no single ward within his constituency in Nesra, in Akwanga, in Wamba that Senator Goldiya has not touched.

“I am sure not only those of us who are close to him will miss him, but every member of his constituency, whether you are APC or SDP or whatever party, I cannot be wrong to say they have missed him. My only consolation is that he lived a good life, he lived a committed life, he lived a loyal life, and he is a team player.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul peace. Also, I pray that those he left behind, that God will protect them and comfort them, especially their families, his family and his relations.

“Also, I want to express my sympathy to his supporters, because Goldiya’s supporters are committed supporters. In spite of the challenges he had, his constituency, the base of his support, is very much intact.

“So, I am calling on them to accept my condolences and sympathy and also to focus on Goldiya’s values and vision. We are together, we have been together, we will continue to be together, even when he is no more with us.

“My condolences will be to his supporters, his associates, and we will continue good work, partnership, camaraderie and good relationship.”