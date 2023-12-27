I’ve Lost 17 Ambassadorial Deals Due To Wrong Narratives From Bloggers – Phyna

New Telegraph recalls that Phyna made headlines over her abortion comments, hair rental saga, clash with Beauty and Groovy, and many other scandals, which caused a lot of controversy on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Doyin on Doyin’s Corner, Phyna disclosed that one of the biggest ambassadorial deals she lost this year informed her that the company couldn’t work with an abuser.

This comes after the news speculating around the internet that Phyna slapped her former lover, Groovy because he went behind her back to make a deal that was meant to be for both of them.

According to Phyna, most negative narratives from bloggers have affected her very well.