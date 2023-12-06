I’ve Identified Many Roads That Need Attention In Ebonyi – Nwifuru

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, said he has identified many roads that need attention in the state.

He said some of the roads are rural roads, some urban roads and some are federal roads.

Nwifuru disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital during the 2024 Budget Citizen’s Participation/Inputs.

He opined that the roads are divided into three in the three senatorial zones of the state and assured that there is no senatorial district that will not get equal projects with the other.

“The total kilometer of rods we want to execute in 2024 is 310km it is marked to be completed.

“Whereas the total kilometers put in the budget is 511km and we expect that if we can complete 310km the others will be joined in our budget in 2025.

“In Ebonyi North, we have 33.2km Nwoboko Obodo roads 20.4 has been done by the previous administration left with above 12.3km roads.

“In the area of health, we are thinking and many of us have witnessed it, it is wrong for people to believe that you can only be healed outside Nigeria. I have had the opportunity to visit many hospitals outside the country and I had the opportunity to discuss with many medical doctors which some of whom will still come back to work here in Ebonyi.

So many of them told me a story, they said number one there is no incentive, number two no incentive, number three to seven no incentive and he said again number eight, there is no equipment to work with, number nine, there is no availability of ordinary consumables needed in hospital.

That is what we looked at and I said to myself we employed 36 Medical Doctors, we had 7 of them before that are still very active plus the 36 that is 43.

“And I said what the state will do is to pay them that same salary that they earn from the federal government that is number one and the second thing is to buy brand new jeep for them, third is to renovate doctors and matron quarters in all the general hospitals and furnish them.

“We will furnish it in a way that it’s going to be better than their own personal houses so that they will be comfortable when they are there.

“And if you looked at the equipment that is needed you will find out that it is very much capital intensive and for us to get all these done we need at least as of today N15.7 billion. We said okay let us first buy the equipment and we take it easy to buy the vehicles.

“Now, out of the 59 vehicles we ordered 20 are already on the ground, we also bought a big brand new ambulance because they said that another problem is that many of these doctors converted the Ambulances in their various hospitals to private use and that’s what informed us to buy the vehicles for them.

“We will recall all those ambulances for total refurbishment by Toyota Nigeria. We now look at the next stage which is the renovation, equipment, drugs, and consumables.

“And we have awarded the contract for German machines to be purchased for our hospitals, which the first phase cost a total of N8.81billion”, he stated.

Nwifuru said the government organized the citizen’s town hall on the 2024 proposed budget to enable him to discuss with the people to know their problems and how the budget can affect them, positively.

In the people’s charter of needs, we have a lot of sectors and we think it is necessary to sit down with our people and discuss what to do.

“We need to be very open to our people of the state, to great Ebonyians and our stakeholders.

“There is a lot we think we will be executing for the benefit of mankind in the year ending 31st December 2024”, he stated.