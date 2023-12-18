I’ve Gone Beyond BBNaija, Phyna Replies X Users

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Phyna has urged her fans to refrain from voting for her after she was nominated alongside her fellow colleagues for an award.

New Telegraph reports that the reality star is up against other BBNaija celebrities with larger fan bases, like Tacha, Erica, and Mercy.

Taking to her Instagram page, Phyna warned her fans not to waste their time and energy voting for her.

Due to her sudden outburst, an X fan responded and asked her if she was worried about her position of loosing to other strong BBN characters.

In response to the inquisitive X fan, Phyna bragged and said she is no longer in the same league as her BBN colleagues.

She said, “For your information, your faves can have it. I just really want you people to know, and especially fools like you to know I have gone beyond BBN.

“If it’s an award with people from other categories of entertainment, I would take it… As far as it’s BBN, your faves can have it. Thank you.”