I’ve Given My Heart To Relationships Many Times, Timini Egbuson Opens Up On Past Outbreaks

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has finally opened up on his struggles with past relationships, New Telegraph reports.

According to him, he has been committed to several relationships in the past but none of them worked out.

He made this known in a recent podcast interview with content creator, Kamsi Nnamani.

Speaking on the programme, the movie star, said he gave his heart to the relationships, but it never worked out.

“I have given my heart to relationships and it never worked out,” he said.

He further said that he does not care much about looks when it comes to relationships, stressing that what matters to him is how much peace of mind a partner can bring.