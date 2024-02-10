I’ve Forgiven All Who Contributed To My Incarceration – Ebiware

Edmund Ebiware Opori (Don Capello) a Niger Delta activist has disclosed that he has forgiven all that contributed to what led to his incarceration for fourteen years.

Recall that Edmund Ebiware was convicted for having foreknowledge of the October 1, 2010, Abuja bomb blast that killed about twelve people.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 after an Abuja High Court found him guilty of a three-count charge including having foreknowledge of the plans to carry out the bombing without alerting the authorities but he appealed the judgement until 2022 when the Federal Government granted him a presidential pardon.

Speaking in Yenagao at the weekend during a welcome party organized in his honour by his friends and associates, Opori disclosed that he was framed up by his own people, but stated that he has forgiven everybody liking himself as the Joseph of the bible.

He said that as a peace advocate, he is still ready to serve the Ijaw Nation in any capacity deemed fit.

He said “All I know is that I’m a peace activist. I worked for the Niger Delta and I have sacrificed. I have done my own part and i will keep on doing it from where I stopped.

“When Joseph came out from prison, he forgave all that framed him up. I was framed up, I have forgiven them, they are my kinsmen. I don’t bear any grudges in my mind. I’m happy with everybody, there is no problem.

“Fourteen years gone but no problem about that. It is a sacrifice. I’m still available, I’m ready to serve my Niger Delta Region.

Also speaking, the elder brother of Opori, Bolus Ndiamowei former house of representatives, Bayelsa State in his reaction thanked all that saw to the release of his younger brother.

He said “We are highly excited. We thought it would take a longer time for him to come but he just came and we are now with him and he is healthy. You can see him nothing has gone wrong so we are thanking everybody who contributed directly or indirectly for my younger brother to come out. God will bless them.

“I know my younger brother. The matter that he went to that prison for, he was 100% innocent and that was why on other occasions when I was given the opportunity to appear before any political discussion on Radio or TV, I kept dragging the issues of this my brother’s matter and kept saying that he is innocent because I know he is innocent and I can even swear with Bible that my brother is innocent.

Ifeyinwa Opori the wife of Edmund Opori who has been without her husband for fourteen years in her joyful mode said ” The feeling is something that I cannot describe. I’m overwhelmed, I’m excited.

“I can’t describe the feeling but I thank God for making this day come to pass. We thank our friends and family and all who have stood by us all these years.