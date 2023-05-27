New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. I’ve Delivered On…

I’ve Delivered On My Mandate – Lai Mohammed

The outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that he has delivered on his mandate during the nearly eight years he served as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mohammed at a send-off party organised on his honour by the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry, however, said the period was “marked by great challenges and great opportunities.”

He boasted that he lived up to his mandate of managing the image, reputation and promotion of the culture of the people and government of Nigeria “through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access by
citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.”

According to him, his ministry enhanced citizens’ participation in governance by instituting the town hall meeting series, adding, “We kept Nigerians informed of the developments in government through
regular media interactions.

“We projected the achievements of the administration by instituting the scorecard series that included presentations by honourable ministers, testimonies by ordinary Nigerians, documentaries and a compendium of all the presentations.

“We ensured the documentation of all the achievements for posterity via an electronic portal.”

Alhaji Mohammed further said that the ministry embarked on a media tour of government projects across the country, and regularly interacted with the international media to correct misconceptions, provide background briefings and ensure an unfettered information flow.

He noted that the efforts paid off, resulting in the hosting of four international events in the country.

“We blazed the trail in the retrieval of our timeless artefacts from those who looted them, and our model is being followed by many countries around the world,” he added.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary and staff of the ministry for their support and cooperation and urged them to extend the same to his successors.

Read Previous

Kamada Move To AC Milan A Done Deal
Read Next

Adebayo Backs Keyamo Over Unconstitutionality Of Minister Of State

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023