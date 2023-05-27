I’ve Delivered On My Mandate – Lai Mohammed

The outgoing Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that he has delivered on his mandate during the nearly eight years he served as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mohammed at a send-off party organised on his honour by the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Ministry, however, said the period was “marked by great challenges and great opportunities.”

He boasted that he lived up to his mandate of managing the image, reputation and promotion of the culture of the people and government of Nigeria “through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access by

citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.”

According to him, his ministry enhanced citizens’ participation in governance by instituting the town hall meeting series, adding, “We kept Nigerians informed of the developments in government through

regular media interactions.

“We projected the achievements of the administration by instituting the scorecard series that included presentations by honourable ministers, testimonies by ordinary Nigerians, documentaries and a compendium of all the presentations.

“We ensured the documentation of all the achievements for posterity via an electronic portal.”

Alhaji Mohammed further said that the ministry embarked on a media tour of government projects across the country, and regularly interacted with the international media to correct misconceptions, provide background briefings and ensure an unfettered information flow.

He noted that the efforts paid off, resulting in the hosting of four international events in the country.

“We blazed the trail in the retrieval of our timeless artefacts from those who looted them, and our model is being followed by many countries around the world,” he added.

He appreciated the Permanent Secretary and staff of the ministry for their support and cooperation and urged them to extend the same to his successors.