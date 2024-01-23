‘I’ve Counselled My Son To Join Hands With Your Govt,’ Adebutu Writes Abiodun

Sir Kensington Adebunkola Adebutu, business mogul and the father of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has formally written a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun, congratulating him over his victory at the Supreme Court last Friday.

The Apex court had validated the election of Abiodun as the duly elected governor of the state, putting an end to the nine-month legal battle between the governor and Adebutu.

Ladi, the scion of the Adebutu family, had dragged Abiodun to the court over the outcome of the last election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Abiodun the winner after polling 276,298 votes, while Adebutu scored 262,38.

But, PDP and Adebutu dragged Abiodun and APC before the Tribunal, alleging that the governor did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 accused the INEC of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

Adebutu sought an order from the court to declare him as the winner of the election.

In the legal battle which saw parties crisscrossing the tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, Abiodun’s election was validated as the winner of the March 18 poll.

The PDP candidate’s father, who is a pool magnate and philanthropist, in a letter dated 22 January and addressed to the Governor, said he had counselled his son to support his administration in moving the State forward.

The Senior Adebutu equally admonished Governor Abiodun to seize the opportunity of the victory at the Apex court to reconcile the natives, youths and all those who might have taken sides against him in the election.

The letter reads, “I write to formally congratulate Your Excellency, on your re-election and validation of same by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which is the final arbiter and its verdict a clincher, in all matters of litigations in our dear Country.

“Inarguably, it was an intense contest involving my Scion, but irrespective, there must be an end to litigation and unhealthy rivalry hence: I have counselled my Son to sheathe the sword and join hands in moving Ogun State forward.

“Furthermore, having expressed the desire to HRM the Akarigbo & Paramount Ruler of Remo-Land on the 23rd of December 2023, to meet with Remo Royal Fathers for the purpose of reconciliation, it is of essence I seek Your Excellency’s cooperation towards seizing the opportunity of your victory, to reconcile our Natives, Youths and all those that might have taken sides to file behind Your Excellency, with a view to not allowing the no love lost created by the Gubernatorial contest to fester the more. This is being magnanimous in victory Your Excellency.

‘I thank you in anticipation with my sincere wishes for Godspeed Your Excellency.”