I’ve Been Through Pain For Over A Year – Frank Edoho

Nigerian media personality, Frank Edoho on Thursday took to his social media page to open up on the pains he has been experiencing for over a year.
Frank who spoke via his official Instagram page without disclosing details of the pains revealed his intention to speak on the issue.
According to him, the person who caused him pain turns out to be someone he had protected over the years.
He wrote, “I have been through pain for over a year and now I’m ready to tell everything. Standby.
“The person who tortured me the most turned out to be someone who I have protected for years.”