I’ve Been Receiving Death Threats —Phyna Laments

Popular reality star, Phyna cries out over the safety of her life as she reveals that she’s been getting death threats after dragging Davido.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido had liked a post on X page, that tagged Phyna and her supporters “Useless”, which has garnered attention from netizens.

In response, Phyna had called out the singer, to explain what she has done for such behavior towards her. In response, Davido apologized but noted that he doesn’t know who she is.

The drama didn’t end as fans of Davido and fans of the reality star continues to drag one other on social media.

However, in a new update, Phyna has come online to cry out over getting death threats. She begged online citizens not to take her life as she’s not an artist.

Her tweet read …

“I keep getting death threats oh

I’m not an artist make Una nor kill me oh,

Everybody na 001 for e lane oh.”