Controversial TikTok influencer, Peller has claimed that he has been receiving death threats days after he asked Nigerians to stop the ongoing #30DayRants challenge on TikTok.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Peller lost a lot of followers after urging Nigerians to refrain from criticising poor governance under the #30DayRants challenge on TikTok.

Peller feared that the continued criticism could lead to a ban on the platform in Nigeria, which would affect his livelihood.

But speaking during a recent livestream, Peller claimed that some persons threatened to shoot him like they shot his colleague, Oloba Salo, in the Lekki area of Lagos State last year.

He said, “I have been receiving death threats. Some people threatened to shoot me like they shot Salo in Lekki Phase 1. They asked me to watch my back when going out.

“What is all these? I’m not talking again. Goodbye.”

