I’ve Been Receiving Death Threats – Mohbad’s Wife

Omowunmi, the wife of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has opened up about receiving death threats since the tragic demise of his husband.

Omowunmi who testified before the coroner’s inquest on Tuesday, November 7, at Ikorodu, Lagos said she has been wearing a face mask since the death of her husband, due to the constant death threats she has been receiving.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, in controversial circumstances at the age of 26, owing to previous incidences of bullying, psychological damage, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency arrest.

Narrating her husband’s last moment before his demise, Omowunmi stated that before the singer died, he wasn’t feeling well, he went to have his bath and turned on the AC, but it wasn’t working, so they rushed him to his son’s room.

She stated that she was in the kitchen at the time, and when she returned, she saw the nurse injecting him and heard Mohbad tell the nurse to remove the syringe.

On getting to his room, she saw Mohbad on the floor, they had to rush him to the hospital at that point. He was in the back seat of the car, she said, when the driver said his hands were already cold.

Narrating all, she discloses how she has been living in fear and wearing a mask whenever she goes out, due to death threats.