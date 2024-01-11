I’ve Been Involved In Edo Politics Since 2008 – Ighodalo

One of the strong aspirants for the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has debunked the claim that he is an outsider in the politics of the state.

Ighodalo who was at the PDP national secretariat on Thursday for his expression of interest form, also denied that he is the candidate of the outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the party’s governorship ticket.

He told journalists that he had been directly involved in the service of Edo State since 2000.

Said he, “I was appointed a member of (Adams) Oshimhole’s economic team; we did the work that produced the economic blueprint for Edo State, and subsequently, when Obaseki became governor, he asked me to be the chairman of ‘Alagodaro’ his own economic advisory team.

“So, I don’t see how anybody will call me outside to Edo State. I have been involved in service to Edo state directly since 2008, and I have also been involved in service to my community in Edo state since I became an adult.”

The aspirant said the decision to run for the governorship was entirely his, adding, “I decided by myself, prompted by the people that know that I have the capacity to serve as the governor of Edo State to run, and it took me a long time to agree to run because of many other things that I was doing.”

He expressed confidence that he would pick the PDP ticket and eventually win the September governorship.

Ighodalo said his focus would be to grow the economy of Edo State, improve the standard of education, provide health services, and poverty alleviation, as well as provide water, electricity and security to the people.

“If the people of Edo State give me this chance, I will do my very best and I know that my very best will be good for the people of Edo State,” he promised.