Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afod, has sparked public concern after sharing a video of veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Onyebuchi, popularly known as Daddy Fresh, in a hospital, battling a prolonged illness.

Afod, who took to her social media page on Wednesday, posted the video on his Facebook page on Wednesday, showing the ailing star on a hospital bed.

The actor’s caption read, “Daddy Fresh must not die; one of Nigeria’s finest artists is in a terrible condition.”

The singer initially struggled to recognise Afod when he walked in. “Oba,” Daddy Fresh said faintly. “It’s Afod, Kunle Afod,” the actor responded.

Surprised, Daddy Fresh asked, “Na lie, how you take know say I dey here? You’re the last person I could think of. I was wondering if I was hallucinating again.

Before now, there were times I looked for you but didn’t know how to get you. Afod, abi na you God send come?”

Explaining the condition of his health, Daddy Fresh explained that he has been bedridden for over two and a half years, adding that the sickness has drained all his money.

“I started hallucinating, seeing people, those I know and those I don’t. I talk directly to them, but other people no dey see them. This one don too much o.

“My kidney, my liver, neuropathy. Eyes, two of them get issues, I don’t operate on this one, e no dey see again. I no dey see you.

“Now, I need a blood transfusion. I need to buy some pints of blood. They said they need that one immediately, like two or three packs of blood because my blood dey very low, 25%.

“If I stand up here now, I’ll fall, except somebody holds me. See my face, my knees, wounds because of falling, like a child that is learning how to walk,” Daddy Fresh added, revealing the severity of his health challenge.

The veteran musician added that he is also facing a possible eviction from his residential apartment, revealing his attempt to raise money for the rent despite being bedridden.

“Madam? Madam ke? Them don waka their waka o. I have a few days in my house because of the rent. I have to move on to where I don’t know. Them don give me quit notice. Shebi na who dey okay go know where he go sell one or two things to use pay but I no sabi do am but I wan close eye sell, even if na my television,” he said.

Daddy Fresh also expressed his belief that his illness is not just ordinary, referencing unseen adversaries, saying, “They just want to kill themselves, not me. The enemies are waiting to hear how far. All the while that I haven’t cried out to the public, they are confused, thinking if what they did has not worked.”

Despite his ordeal, Daddy Fresh expressed hope that Afod’s unexpected visit signals positivity, “For me to see people wey I no expect to see like you, e don happen.”

After giving the musician some money, Afod promised to return in a few days and used the visit to make a public appeal for financial and moral support for the ailing musician.

“This is Daddy Fresh. If you know him. You will know what I am talking about. Very handsome. Lovely voice. This man was a fantastic music artist. He has been down with sickness for over three years. I just heard about it and I decided to go see him in the hospital.

“He said a lot of things, and he was suspecting different kinds of people and areas that the sickness may have erupted from, but I just pray he recovers and gets well soon. This is not someone we need to forget.

“I am here to solicit and beg the world, beg Nigeria as a whole, and beg the entertainment industry as a whole. Daddy Fresh is not a name that we can say we cannot remember in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“We need your support. Nigerians, we need your support. Entertainers, the music industry, I am calling you people out. Please. Let’s keep him alive. I met him in a very, very bad state,” he said.

Vanguard had reported in February 2024 that Daddy Fresh had been down with a partial stroke for almost 30 months at the time.

“Each time an unexpected call or message comes through my phone, there’s this relief I get knowing that someone out there remembers me and wishes me well.

“Just ‘hello, how are you doing?’ goes a long way to cushion the effect of deep and severe pain. I pray and trust God that this phase will come and go….and I will bounce back better,” he told Vanguard then.