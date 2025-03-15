I’ve Been Accused Of Drinking Blood, Illuminati – Rema

Share

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed the weirdest rumours he has heard about himself on the internet.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rema disclosed that he has heard rumours about being part of the Illuminati, worshipping the devil, and drinking blood.

According to him, these rumours have caused him to lose a considerable number of fans, stressing that some people believe whatever they see online.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Random stories have been made up about me being Illuminati, worshipping the devil, and drinking blood. I lose some fans who just believe anything they see.”

Rema also explained why he wears pendants in memory of his late father and brother.

He added: “It was just a dark moment that changed my life, so I always wear this chain—mostly because I never want to forget.

“While any craziness or any fantastic sht is happening, I always remind myself, ‘Know the struggles you came from,’ because, for real, people be forgetting.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

