I’ve Become Fresher Since I Stopped Watching Man Utd – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she now feels fresher and more relaxed since she stopped watching football and stressing over Manchester United’s struggles.

The billionaire daughter, who openly switched her football allegiance from Arsenal to Manchester United a few years ago, admitted that supporting the Red Devils had been draining due to their inconsistent performances.

DJ Cuppy made this remark after Manchester United suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of fourth-division side, Grimsby Town, on Wednesday night.

Taking to her X handle, she wrote, “See, as I just come fresh since I stopped watching football and stressing over Man Utd.”

Her confession has, however, sparked reactions online, as many football lovers could relate to the emotional toll of supporting underperforming clubs.

Although once a passionate supporter of Manchester United, Cuppy’s loyalty appears to have dwindled in recent years, with her attention now focused more on personal growth and her music career.