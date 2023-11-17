I’ve Always Wanted To Be A Dancer –Teshi

Ugwarelojo Gloria Biachi, aka Teshi, is a Lagos-born dancer, actor, dance teacher, choreographer, and fitness instructor of international repute. She hails from Ebu, Oshimili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about how it all started, her experience in Pina Bausch Rite of Spring, among other issues

Tell me how your journey as a dancer began…

I initially started dancing from my mother’s restaurant, a bit of enjoying all the good music going through the speakers because I just love dancing. My first attempt liaising with the public was trying to go for auditions. I went for several auditions around Nigeria and this gave me more confidence. Along this act, I discovered a dance training school in Lagos called Corporate Dance World where I mastered the art of choreography for two years, and this gradually made me understand who I am and what exactly my interest was.

Now I operate in the dance industry in Nigeria as a freelancer, working with dance directors across Nigeria and outside Nigeria. I take workshops, teach dance and hold dancer awareness seminars.

How did you get involved in the Pina Bausch Rite of Spring?

Sara Vaderieck, a friend whom I met during a dance workshop in Burkina Faso in 2017, sent me the application form in 2019 with words of encouragement: “I know you can do this Gloria. Go for it.” I applied for this audition, but then leaving Lagos to Senegal was another challenge I faced, not until Goethe Institut, Lagos, gave their support and encouraged me to be focused while my accommodation, feeding and transportation was taken care of.

I couldn’t be less concentrated for the task ahead. We had a four-day audition with over 100 dancers around Africa with different styles of dance. But I was chosen amongst the few.

How has your experience been and how does it feel to dance in the Pina Bausch Rite of Spring?

Let me say that my experience has been a work of patience and always trusting the process, as I can’t forget getting into tour in the early 2020 and then the pandemic hit so badly, and kept us all apart from each other despite months of rehearsals… lol. And having one lucky recording of our last rehearsals at the beach of tiobab daoluo, with the entire team dancing on the peat for the first time.

Today, this visual which is popularly known as “Dancing at Dusk Rite of Spring, has been airing for two years around the globe. This couldn’t have prepared us all, as it was an evening of mixed feelings for me. I gave it a good shot and it was worth a try. Now with over 18 shows in live performances in Europe and hopefully more in other parts of the world, I still see and take every performance as a golden opportunity to make the best out Pinas’ work, as it takes a lot of tolerance, patience, commitment and trust in owning this work.

To dance in this project, the ‘Rite of Spring’, is a legacy and an achievement. It goes a long way to earn more trust from people who believe in my craft, knowing where I come from (Nigeria). It is worth more than an accolade to be a member of this team. It just shows how much consistency has evaluated my career.

What do you look forward to about touring?

This tour is filled with lots of exchange of art on every dimension. So, apart from meeting new people, seeing and dancing on the stages of theatres I dreamt off and taking master classes, I also look forward to the opportunity to travel the world with all-expense paid and doing what I love to do is something I always look forward to.

Talk about some memorable performances or projects that have had a significant impact on your career?

Working with Serge Aimee Coulibaly on the project ‘Kalakuta Republic’ at the Le Recreatales Festival, Ouagadougou. ‘Kombibisse’ under the artistic direction and choreography of Irene Tassembedo also in Burkina Faso. My first solo titled ‘Ile’ (meaning Life) which made its debut performance and was curated as part of the opening performances for FIIDO (International Festival of Ouagadougou) 2020.

My answer would be untrue if I fail to mention my being an Ensemble member of the ‘Rites of Spring Production’ as having a major and significant impact on my career so far. Worthy of note are Kamara Gray, Artistic Director of Artistry Youth Dance for young dancers; Germaine Acogny, who has proven that dance is a life time job and founder of Ecoledessables, Senegal.

How do you approach the creative process when developing new choreography?

By researching existing works that are similar or have the same subject and leaning on my understanding of the subject.

Are there dancers or choreographers who have been particularly influential or inspiring to you?

Every dancer and choreographer I have worked with has influenced me. Either by showing me how to inspire and influence other dancers or by attempting to destroy my confidence. They all inspire and influence me. The difference is in my application of the lessons learnt in my encounters.

Worthy of note are my Nigerian teachers who ensured my foundation was solid, Mr. Bimbo Obafunwa, Mr. Victor Phullu, Lovetth Otegbola, and Kaffy.

What advice do you have for aspiring dancers and choreographers who are just starting out in their careers?

Don’t give up, keep putting in the work. Learn everything and keep learning.

How do you balance your time between performing, choreographing and teaching?

Teaching dance and fitness is my basic work description at the moment. I am a freelance dancer and choreographer, so, my time is dedicated to any project I embark on.

You’re a dancer, choreographer, dance teacher, actor and fitness instructor. Which these came first and how?

Dance has always been a constant passion and source of joy for me and the people around me. I began my dance training at a young age while accompanying my parents to parties, and it was were my talent was first discovered. I remembered how the cultural group of my town then in Lagos State came seeking for my father’s approval to allow me join the dance group as the youngest dancer.

Due to late night shows my father disapproved, prior to that, it was not really what he wanted me to be in Life. Then reality of life too place, I lost my dad at age 15 and being a lawyer was a dream since I couldn’t further more after college but I wanted to do more with myself. This time I had the full support of my mom, reason being that I have come of age to face the world and whatever I was into took me off the street and away from peer pressure at the time, even if she didn’t understand what exactly she was bidding for.

My mother saw how happy, determined and focused, dance made me and gave me all her blessings and never stopped supporting me. Going for competitions was my first approach to dance and my mother was my source of finance, and this took to me to eight states in Nigeria which only few were successful, before I finally enrolled into a dance school where I attended classes in various dance styles such as hip-hop, Nigeria traditional and street dances, ballet, jazz and contemporary.

These early years laid the foundation for my technical skills and artistic expression. As I grew older, I sought out more intensive training opportunities, attending summer intensives and workshops to further enhance my abilities. Reflecting on my current dance training, I can confidently say that I have grown immensely as an artiste. I have expanded my knowledge and skills by exploring different dance forms and techniques, including improvisation and choreography.

Additionally, I have had the privilege of working with renowned choreographers and dancers globally who have challenged and inspired me. These experiences have deepened my understanding.

How did you become a fitness instructor and how has itbeen so far?

I used to work with Mrs. Esther Usman Abu as an assistant dance teacher. I worked with her for years at the French School in Lagos. She introduced me to Trisha Maja and Akin Maja at the time, who were fuzion fitness before being Safari. I was the youngest in the team such a power house, were all instructors are treated equally irrespective.

I was with safari fitness where I was working, learning and training with both young and the old. With this bit of fitness and a twitch of dance generated in me birthed the theme Dance Gone Fit, which I have used to collaborate with my techniques of building stability and boosting the body immune system of a dancer who needs to stay fit irrespective of their situation.

What differentiates you from other professionals in your field?

My unique personality, willingness to learn and never say die attitude.

Can you share any memorable experiences or achievements in your career so far?

Every experience has been memorable, but my biggest achievement presently would be on becoming a mother. This has completely changed me and my approach to several things.

How do you keep yourself updated with the latest trends and techniques in your field?

By attending workshops, seeing shows and actively participating in the local/international dance community.

How do you manage and maintain your own physical fitness and health?

First, I take a lot of rest, but mostly you’ll find me on my one-hour morning daily rituals. Sometimes, I go for sprint, or for long walk. I like to eat a lot. Food is an act of love for me, so I watch what goes into my body. Although I do not have a healthy routine as dimensions change in demands to projects on ground.

What is your teaching or mentoring philosophy?

Simply put, my philosophy to teaching dance is that everyone can dance. Your ability is dependent on your desire.