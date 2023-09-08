I’ve Always Identified With The Poor, Downtrodden – Edu, Humanitarian Affairs Minister

Philanthropy is becoming more diverse, collaborative and sustainable than ever before. Women are leading this approach and breaking the glass ceilings with their giving. Women by nature are passionate about giving. The world of philanthropy is changing.

There’s more emphasis on causes like gender equality and sustainable development than before. A more diverse, representative range of voices are starting to influence decision making. And high profile females are among the key drivers.

Growing up

It is against this background that Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, said growing up as a child of a missionary has taught her to reach out to the poor and downtrodden. “I’m a child of a missionary. All my life, all I have done is to reach out to people who are poor and downtrodden.

I grew up and saw my father going out to villages that you can’t even stay in for one minute but he used to take us with him and when we got there we saw children of poor parents who lacked many things. Of course my father used to give some residents in those villages food and clothing.

But I still saw a lot of them with ringworms, with scabies and all sorts of things. And I thought okay, maybe he was doing something to improve their situation. I even thought of studying medicine. However, whenever I come back from school, I still reach out to them. And I’ve been doing that ever since.

Humanitarian crisis

“But this is a big scale. This is Nigeria. A lot of people are affected by the humanitarian crisis over 16.5 million people. According to the UN 60 per cent of them are in the northern part of Nigeria. Lots of people in the country are living on under $1.90 a day. It will not con- tinue. President Bola Tinubu has said no,” she assured. Edu noted that it is the fourth anniversary of the ministry being created.

“There’s always time for a step up. And when it’s time for a step up, God will usually send another messenger to take it to that level, the level of renewed hope. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an agenda and the agenda is simple: ‘Renew The Hopes of Nigerians’. “There’s a whole lot of work to be done. I’ve taken my time over a few days to go through some data.

So, I have seen that we have about 136 million poor Nigerians. “Let’s assume in all honesty that the data we have is correct and that we have 200 million Nigerians, which I think we are more than that. It is alarming and it is completely unacceptable.”

Renaming ministry

On renaming the ministry, which has now added Poverty Alleviation to it, she said: “Different data sources have said we have over 71 million extremely poor persons living in Nigeria. There’s a reason why the ministry was renamed in order to refocus on steaming this trend. We need to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians.

And I don’t just see data: I don’t just see numbers. I’m referring to people at all costs. Nigerians must smile again before we finish the first term of President Tinubu.” She said she and her team have a huge task ahead of them. “We have a huge task to deliver. We must get down to every single spot in this country and reach those who are underserved. Those who are poor; and those who need renewed hope. We’re not going to play games. We’re going to increase our efforts. “We’re going to be very sincere.

We’re going to be very transparent and we are going to be very accountable to Nigerians. We’re going to speak out and tell them what it is that we’re doing. It’s no secret business. I push really, really hard. We have a huge job to do. And so, all hands must be on deck. People are watching the minutes are counting already. Nigerians are waiting.”

Edu, who has held a number of important political positions, including that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Women’s Leader and former Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade’s Special Counsellor on Community and Primary Healthcare, said any failure at all in the system, any lapses in the system, whether it’s in the health sector or in the agric sector they all end up as humanitarian crisis which subsequently increases in the cycle of poverty.

“President Tinubu will be bringing on board very new people centred on grassroots’ based life changing programmes. Some of the most successful programmes in the history of poverty alleviation anywhere in the world are also included. All of us work on the ideas and we’ll unveil it soon. Nigerians, we’re going to be tactical, and we’re going to be smart about it. We’ll give ourselves timelines and we work to meet them.

And I plead with you when you do the service. It’s not a service to man. It is a service to God. Commit everything you have to it.” In July 2023, Edu received the Award of Excellence in Leadership for gender inclusion and women’s empowerment from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women’s Development.

This is in honour of her dedication to advancing Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations, including women, children, and those with disabilities. By her appointment she became the first female minister from Cross River State and the youngest minister in the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Edu finished her secondary school at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar and received a degree in medicine and surgery from the University of Calabar. She went on to earn further degrees in several medical and leadership sectors.

She holds a doctorate in public health from Texila American University, a postgraduate diploma in public health for developing countries from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a master’s degree in public health in developing countries from the same institution.