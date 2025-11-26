Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has addressed a series of online posts targeted at her daughter, Imade Adeleke, describing them as deliberate falsehoods about the child’s well-being.

In a detailed post on Snapchat, Sophia explained that she has never denied her 10-year-old access to her father, adding that she prioritised her safety and structured schedules.

She stated that Imade is a happy, healthy, and well-rounded child, and anyone who has met her in person can confirm this.

According to her, she has been Imade’s primary caregiver for the past five years and has personally covered nearly all of the child’s expenses.

She added that the only exception has been school fees, which Davido’s father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, has covered for the last three years.

She claimed that she has never received formal child support from Davido, yet Imade lacks nothing and is growing up in a stable, loving environment.

Sophia also revealed that she recently waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished any future claims, taking on complete financial responsibility for Imade.

She wrote: “Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and unfortunately, it has also become a platform for spreading false narratives.

On a recent Sunday morning, I woke up to numerous posts that were intentionally targeted at my lovely daughter and were trying to portray a false image of her well-being.

As a fiercely protective mother, my initial reaction was emotional, but I knew that I had to stand up for my child.

“It’s important to note that my daughter is a happy, healthy, and well-rounded child. Anyone who has met her in person can attest to this.

“To further emphasise my commitment to my daughter’s well-being, I have been her primary caregiver for the past five years. I have handled all of her expenses except for school fees, which her paternal grandparents have kindly covered for the past three years.

“I have not received child support from her father, but our child knows no lack. She is growing in a healthy environment and is very happy.

“In an effort to reaffirm my commitment to her happiness, I recently waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished future claims. This decision has left me fully responsible for our child’s financial needs, which is a welcome development for both parties.

“Family is important to me, and I believe that it’s essential for my child to have a relationship with both parents. Just as I had with my late father, whom I had cherished memories of, I have never denied her father access or a relationship. Instead, I prioritise her safety and structured schedules.

I am grateful that my daughter has a loving relationship with both parents.

“Moving forward, I kindly request that my innocent child be left out of false narratives and stories. Let’s channel our energy towards things that are more profitable and healthy”.

However, Davido has not issued any public response to the post.