I’ve always been interested in arts –Ojudu

Veteran journalist, art collector, and politician, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, in this interview, talks about his passion for the visual arts, his encounter with works by the late renowned sculptor and master innovator in the African style of design known as oju-ona, the Olowe of Ise. He also talks about his plans for the Arts and other issues

What led you into Olowe Ise Museun project?

I have been a lover of art way back. When I was in secondary school I never heard about Olowe of Ise. About 17 years ago, I was on a trip to America, and a friend of mine who was working at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, invited me to visit. She said she had a surprise for me. I arrived at the vast premises, and she led me to this fairly big space housing the works of Baba Olowe, also known as Olowe Ise.

“Meet your statesman and his body of work,” she said to me. My mouth was agape. I went around, looked at the works, and sought out Olowe’s profile. I had never heard of this genius nor seen any of his works. No museum in my state, and neither in the whole of Nigeria, houses any of his works.

How many works were there?

Close to 30 works. I was inspired by his works. Since then I read stories of Olowe, and every opportunity I had I would be reading and writing about Olowe. Three months ago, I read a piece that said they are trying to locate the relatives of Olowe, that none of them is alive. Is it possible for the whole family to be wiped out? I came to Ekiti, I challenged myself that I will visit Ise. Accompanied by my brother, we went there and we saw some men playing ayo. I told my brother to go and ask them if they knew Olowe of Ise. One of them said he knew the Olowe’s. He brought this woman, Ologbon Olowe who took us to the family house. Nobody was in the house. I took some photos, I came back and did a story, that the Olowe’s house has been abandoned, and that there’s need for that house to be rehabilated. I put it in the social media.

People read and commented all over the world. Duba Afolabi, an artist in America read it and put a call across to me. He gave me the number of a lady that works in Sterling Bank, and said I should work with the lady and see if Sterling bank will provide money to rehabilitate the house. I put a call to her, and she told me they don’t have fund for that now. That dampened my enthusiasm. I came back, one night, I said to myself, why not do this with the Governor? I sent the story, the one I wrote about my visit. I sent it to the governor, five minutes later the governor called me. I said I am in Ado-Ekiti. He drove down to my house. He asked if I am available, I said yes. He called the king and told him we were coming at so so time and date. We went to see the king and that was how all these things started. That is what led us to what we are doing today.

Since the project started what has been the response of the local community?

The Kabiyesi, chiefs, the elites of the community and the family members have been very supportive. It’s like we have discovered a gold mine for them. They have been very supportive. The Kabiyesi calls me almost everyday to ask of progress. Last two days I got 40 calls from indigenes in diaspora. I got a message from a top lawyer in Uk, he said he is ready to take over propagation of this project, and the return of those Olowe’s works.

From your experience, why did it took so long for this to happen?

We have abandoned the creative industry. Ise was the centre of creativity. We lost that consciousness, art became unprofitable. Immediately the white people came with Christianity, everything created by artists was seen as fetish.

Let’s look at timeline, what are we looking at in the next one year?

In one and half years, we will call you back for commissioning of this house. The governor and everyone involved are determined.

Would you say your motivation, as someone that ventured into politics, is a project that can also bring out your political career?

I was an editor, I managed a couple of papers. In year 2000, I staged an exhibition, ‘Art and Democracy. I brought many artists together. They came with paintings and carvings. In 2003, I sponsored an exhibition for Fela’s photographs at Alliance Francias, Ikoyi, Lagos. There was a photographer, we called him Femi photo. He brought Fela’s photo from 1967. He brought some photos, we selected some, I printed, framed and exhibited them. From there some white guys came and took it from us there and took Femi photo around the world for exhibitions.

When Sunny Ade was 60 years, I was impressed by his works. I asked him, do you still have the guitars you started with, the shoes and clothes you wore then? He said he has them. I organised the exhibition at Eko hotel. That big hall was filled with Sunny Ade’s exhibition. I have always been interested in art even as a journalist, before I joined politics. I slowed down when I joined politics and started contesting elections. I was distracted, but now I want to go beyond politics and do something that really gives me joy. When I see art, I am excited, and at peace with myself.

At what stage…

From the days when I was a reporter researcher, I was spending my money buying artworks from different countries. I visited Ghana, Cameroon, Angola. In 2002, I built a house, with a space where I kept these art works. Aside the bungalow, I built a house where the art works are kept. Then there was a perception in town, for those that have seen the museum, there were a lot of carvings and art works there. They thought that was where my power lies. They thought if they destroyed that place, my power would be destroyed.

One evening I got a call from my father, he said they heard an explosion and there was fire. He said the place was on fire, I went to Ekiti the next day and I saw the place in ashes. Everything burnt and destroyed. It was traumatic for me, I cried and cried because I was attached to those art works and I still see them in my dream. In 2009 I rebuilt it. Overtime I have gotten over it.

Do you preference for any specific art works?

Anything of beauty, sophisticated art, ancient masks and drums.

From your experience as art collector, what is your take about the visual art sector in Nigeria?

A lot has happened in the sector and people are showing more interest. The more collectors we have the better is the economic status of the artists, the better for the motivation of the artists. When you know that your work is worth N5-10million and there are collectors to buy your work, you will want to do more. But when you work and nobody is buying you will want to sleep for 10 hours and work for 2 hours. Not all artists will be like Olowe of Ise, when there was no market he kept working. Where there is patronage, it will encourage creativity.

For someone who is experienced in the art world, what do you think the new head of national gallery should do?

Let me say this, I will look beyond the heads and talk to those appointing the heads. When you are appointing heads for national galleries, museum, you will search for people who are passionate about that sector, not just civil servants, people looking for jobs. If you don’t do that that sector will not grow. Not people thinking about their pockets, he will not see the bigger picture. They are not enthusiasts of that sector