I’ve Always Been Attracted, Attached to Gospel Music – Labisi

Gospel music singer, Olabisi Anuoluwapo Esther, popularly known as Labisi, is one of the fastest growing artistes in the gospel terrain, having won the 2023 edition of the Gospel Groove Talent Quest (GGTQ), an event organised by EeZee Concept. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the Yaweh crooner speaks about the journey thus far, her sound, and being compared to Shola Allyson, among other issues

Everyone knows you as Labisi, the winner of the GGTQ 2023, but what else do we not know about LABISI?

Well, what I am aside from being a music minister is that I’m a student studying Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. I am also a crochet designer and a graphic artist in the making.

You started music at a very young age, what has been the banner for you?

I have always been attracted and attached to gospel music ever since I was little, regardless of the genre of music. God has been the banner of my musical journey because I don’t even get any form of inspiration outside of Him.

Your style of music is exceptional. Can you describe your sound?

Well, for now, I really cannot fully describe that part of me in one word in terms of genre, but most of the time the emotion I’m in drives me to use my local soulful folklore, especially in my dialect which creates a difference from the normal sound peo- ple are kind of used to know.

Some persons see your sound as similar to Shola Allyson’s. Is there a difference?

People may think that I sound like the respected minister, Shola Allyson, because of our use of similar dialects and p o s s i b l y our genre of musical expression, however, to the glory of God who is the giver of all good and perfect gifts, has gifted us with very distinct and unique voice texture which are different, and also in the intonation of my dialect more in my musical expressions to the glory of God.

Many times, talent quest is a stepping stone to stardom for young artists, what’s different about the GGTQ?

GGTQ is not only interested in you kick- starting your career but they’re also interested in grooming you to be more kingdom- minded than the accolades of men. They’re interested in building men of visions and are ready to back them up with the strength God has given them from above. What drives them is impact over money, and God is always at the forefront for them.

The final of the GGTQ was filled with great suspense and exceptional singers, how would you describe your emergence as the winner of the show?

I’ve been saying this and I would say it again, I wasn’t expecting it to be me at all because after considering the journey so far, I wasn’t even expecting to be part of the finale, but God did it for me to be there. So, in my mind I was and I am still grateful to God Almighty; and I have decided to dedicate the grand finale ministration back to God because I didn’t think it was by my power or my might. God surprised me beyond my wildest dream and I would be forever grateful to Him.

Gospel music is often seen as a church-sustained venture. From your experience in the house, how would you describe the Gospel Music Industry?

The Bible says in the book of Mark 16:15 that we should go into the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. With this, I built this conviction in me that the world is the real assignment God has given us and it’s so funny that the world is earnestly waiting for our manifestations as the sons of God, Rom 8:19, because they’re the real project we are to solve. If the heavens rejoice over one soul being delivered into the kingdom how much more thousands by the influence God have given unto us?

So, what I learnt is that music is an emotional world itself, the content and the style that is been delivered determines the citizens that dwell on it. So, to get to the world, we have to penetrate them in the language they understand and to convince them with our results of the Grace of God. Gospel songs should not just stop in just contemporary styles alone, there should be composed songs in other genres that the world vibes with.

Let us make use of the digital world to raise the banner of our Lord Jesus Christ, they should know and be convinced that there is Righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit by the Word of God which is the message of our musical expressions and everyone must know that God is enough to live a good life and have a better society. Serving God is interesting, His grace is saving and evolving lives from grace to grace, He is loving and He is the one who gives peace and adds no sorrow to it.

So we’re not restricted to churches alone, while that is good as a platform to express our gift for God, the world is also out there that needs to witness our light via digital media and be attracted to it.